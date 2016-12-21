Scooter enthusiasts deliver stack of presents for youngsters at Countess of Chester Hospital

SCOOTER enthusiasts put smiles on the faces of poorly youngsters at the Countess of Chester Hospital by delivering a stack of presents.

Members of local scooter clubs took part in their annual Christmas ride-out on Sunday with each taking a present.

True to tradition, the adventure began at the Handbridge Arms pub with bacon butties laid on by landlady Pat Wild.

The procession then rode out over the bridge to the hospital to bring Christmas cheer to the children's ward.

Pat said it was all made possible thanks to the hard work of organisers Bernie and Tracey Griffiths, from Chester Scooter Club.

She added: “It was such a great atmosphere and we made a lot of little boys and girls very happy; this is what Christmas is all about.

“We told one little boy Santa had given us permission to deliver some presents early as he had been so good.

“He was over the moon and wouldn't stop hugging us! It was amazing.”