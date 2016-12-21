Lord Mayor of Chester sends her condolences to Berlin

The Lord Mayor of Chester has written to the Mayor of Berlin to express the city’s sorrow after 12 people were killed at a Christmas market in a suspected terrorist attack.

Cllr Angela Claydon wrote a letter to Michael Müller after a lorry was driven into crowds at the market in Breitscheidplatz on Monday, also injuring 48 people.

The letter states: “This was a horrific evening for Berlin and for your country, especially as people were out preparing to celebrate Christmas.

“It is with pain and sorrow that I write and express the deepest condolences on behalf of the City of Chester to the people of Germany.

“In Chester, we too have our own Christmas Markets where people come together to celebrate the festive season.

“Such markets, like ours, are often frequented by a variety of different people, including families and children, and it saddens me to think that such an incident could occur on the streets of Berlin where innocent people were out enjoying themselves.

“Words cannot express what your city must be feeling in these painful hours whilst you rebuild yourselves and mourn for the dead.

“Our thoughts go out to those injured and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. “

Flowers and lit candles have been placed in Chester Town Hall in memory those who lost their lives in the incident.