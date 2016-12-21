Officers at Chester Local Policing unit issue warning after spate of burglaries

OFFICERS at Chester Local Policing unit are warning residents to ensure their homes are secure following a spate of burglaries in the area.

On Saturday, December 17, officers were called to four separate burglaries at homes in the Hoole area of Chester. The incidents follow on from three previous burglaries which occurred in the Newton and Hoole areas on Tuesday 29 November.

Investigating officer DC Matt Stenton said: “We are asking all residents in the area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police.

“The majority of the burglaries to date have occurred during hours of darkness, so I’d encourage all residents to make sure that their homes are secure and have the ‘lived in look’.

“If your off out for the night to celebrate Christmas with your family you can do a number of things, such as setting your lights on a timer, to help discourage offenders from targeting your home.

“Other simple steps that homeowners can take include ensuring that valuable are not left on display and not storing any keys near to doors and windows.”

Anyone with any information into any of the burglaries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 465 of 17/12/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.