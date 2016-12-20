Chester-based MBNA bought by Lloyds Banking Group for £1.9bn

CREDIT card company MBNA – which employs around 2,000 people at its Chester headquarters - has been sold for £1.9bn.

It emerged today that its owners, Bank of America, had reached an agreement with Lloyds Banking Group for the sale of the £7bn business.

It is not clear if the move will have any impact on the Chester operation and its employees, and bosses have stressed it will be business as usual until the deal is finalised.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which also has a base on the city's business park, will be unaffected by the move.

Rumours had been circulating about a possible sale of MBNA over recent months with company bosses remaining tight-lipped about its future. HSBC and Santander were also rumoured to be interested in the business.

In an email announcing the sale yesterday morning, Mark Elliott, director of corporate affairs

at MBNA said: “Clearly, Lloyds have done their homework. They’ve reached their decision to acquire MBNA after a lot of detailed analysis. They have asked us a lot of questions and their attention to detail has been hugely impressive.

“We’ve built MBNA into a well-run and profitable business. As a result, we’ve found an enthusiastic new owner who sees MBNA as a strategic investment with great potential over the years ahead. A vote of confidence from a company like Lloyds means a lot.

“Until the deal is finalised, we’re still part of Bank of America and it will business as usual. So don’t expect anything to change straight away. Bank of America in Chester is unaffected by this announcement. Bank of America Merrill Lynch will continue to be a large employer in the region.”

He said Lloyds see a “great fit” between their existing credit card business and the MBNA business.

Lloyds also has a “strong regional presence around the UK, with major operations in many locations including in Chester and the North West”, he said.

Mr Elliott added: “For Lloyds, MBNA fits well into their group of brands and complements their existing customer base. In fact, MBNA would be the largest credit card brand in the enlarged Lloyds group.

“Those are some of the reasons why they are keen to make the MBNA brand a critical part of their business.”