Chester FC: Jon McCarthy says he'd love to take Blues back into the Football League

JON MCCARTHY felt Chester’s 2-0 success against Aldershot was a sign his side had come ‘full circle’.

After a difficult start to the campaign, the Blues have now lost just once in their past 17 National League outings, their upturn in form beginning with a goalless draw at Aldershot in September.

Although keen to dampen talk of a play-off push, McCarthy did admit the opportunity to secure a Football League return with Chester is something he would ‘love to have on the CV’.

"I'm really enjoying the chance and I'd love to take this football club back into the Football League,” he said.

"That's not play-offs this season necessarily but the club can grow and it's something I'd like to have on my CV.

"It's developed hasn't it? I thought I had some good players, we thought we had things in place, it was a tough start but it comes from the players. We gave them some confidence and belief but all the learning comes from them.

"Away at Aldershot was where I first really saw it, it was the start of the run of clean sheets and our unbeaten record, and for it to come full circle here with a 2-0 home win, that's what will take us up into that next mini-league.

"It's almost saying we'll head that way and Aldershot can hold their place in mid table.”

Goals in the 44th and 52nd minutes from Jordan Chapell and James Alabi secured all three points at the Deva, but it was the work of wide men Luke George, Evan Horwood and Johnny Hunt, McCarthy was keen to focus on.

"The work rate was excellent, we knew they would try to hurt us out wide with Kanu and Mensah but we stayed narrow and didn't allow that to happen,” he continued.

"It was really important Hunt and George stayed narrow and didn't go out and stand on the wide players. They were willing to do double the work and I recognise how difficult that is and what they did today.

"I think Evan is a left-midfielder, he's certainly a very attacking full-back.

"I knew his quality would help us when he came to this club. Johnny has done very well in there and I know Evan's dad agrees that he's not a full-back!

“He's a wing back or wide player and I had more experience out there today than I've had for a while with Hunt, Horwood, Shaw and George. I've wanted to get that out on the pitch more often.”

The Bues now face back-to-back clashes with Solihull Moors on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, McCarthy adding: "Solihull have gone to Dagenham and got a draw so they'll be in decent form.

"Christmas is a difficult period. The challenge for us for these five games that culminates in Wrexham was can we take six out of 15 to stay around mid table? Then can we take nine, we'll hold our position, or can we go and do something more? But as we're not full-time, Christmas is a difficult period for the club, but this was a great start."