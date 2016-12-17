Chester FC 2 Aldershot Town 0

CHESTER continue to close in on the play-off places after claiming a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Aldershot Town.

Jon McCarthy's Blues have now lost just once in their past 16 league outings and grabbed three points courtesy on goals either side of half-time from Jordan Chapell and James Alabi, who are missed an eighth minute penalty.

Alabi was superb all afternoon and despite having to soak up a prolonged period of Shots' pressure in the second-half, Chester held out and move into seventh spot in the National League, six points off a play-off berth.

The Blues were able to turn their focus back to the league after a thrilling 2-1 FA Trophy victory against minnows Witton Albion in midweek.

Blaine Hudson was suspended following his sending off in that tie, so Sam Hughes moved into centre-half, with captain Luke George switching to right-back.

Evan Horwood retained his place, pushinginto left midfield, with Johnny Hunt back at left-back. Tom Shaw, Elliott Durrell and Ryan Lloyd – whose current loan deal from Port Vale expires in January – all returned to the line-up.

It didn’t take long for the Blues to create the first opening as Chapell weaved his way into the area and stood up a cross to the backpost where Horwood could only find the side-netting.

On seven minutes, Alabi was set into the clear by Tom Shaw’s through ball and the former Ipswich Town marksman ran into the box, twisted Will Evans inside out, and was then blatantly fouled by the defender, referee Scott Oldham in no doubt as to award a spotkick.

Alabi had scored his last two penalties in emphastic style and picked himself off up the deck to blast the penalty low into the left-hand corner, but watched on in almost disbelief as it bounced out off the upright, back across goal and away from danger.

Durrell then whipped in a cracking freekick on nine minutes which goalkeeper Mark Smith palmed clear, Shaw going in on the follow up but he couldn’t make serious contact.

Alabi looked in ominous mood and powerfully turned past Callum Reynolds and was cynically brought down, the Shots skipper correctly booked for his troubles.

Shots 17-year-old forward Idris Kanu – the subject of a dozen scouting missions at the Deva – was showing flashes of talent on the left flank but was well marshalled by George.

Kanu switched wings and tried his luck against Hunt, doing well to cross for Bruno Mensah but Hughes nodded clear.

There was plenty of endeavour from both teams but in all honesty, 30 minutes passed without any major incident since Alabi’s missed penalty.

Showing his inexperience, Kanu was needlessly booked for a petulant tackle on Durrell as the Blues menacingly moved up a gear, Chapell’s 31st minute drive well held by Smith.

On 38 minutes, Chester came close to scoring as Alabi did well to get past Anthony Straker and lofted a cross to Horwood, who laid it off for Shaw but his shot was superbly blocked by Reynolds.

Kanu then gave the scouts something to scribble down as he curled an effort just wide of Alex Lynch’s post from 20 yards out.

George was then put on his backside by Kanu’s trickery, the youngster crossing low for Scott Rendell who coudn’t tap home.

A frantic spell soon led to Chapell opening the scoring. Kanu went down in the area appealing for a penalty which was waved away before Hughes hammered the ball upfield.

Alabi managed to flick it on upfield but the ball appeared to be drifting out of play. However, Chapell had other ideas as the forward produced a lung-bursting run to keep possession, cut inside, and drilled a low shot underneath Smith’s legs for a 1-0 lead. It was the least the Blues deserved.

The second-half began with mist rolling in across the fields surrounding Bumpers Lane and Lloyd’s half chance was comfortably saved by Smith.

On 51 minutes, Conroy struck a dipping freekick from 25 yards out but it was saved at the second attempt by Lynch.

Just three minutes later and Alabi doubled the advantage. Initially the big forward did fantastically to lay Durrell in down the right flank, who stood up a cross to Chapell at the far post. Chapell miscontrolled it but the ball broke to Shaw whose low shot was parried by Smith, only into Alabi’s path who poked it home from close range despite Smith’s best efforts.

Lynch was called into action on 58 minutes as he got a firm right-hand to substitute Kundai Benyu’s drive.

Wade Joyce replaced Horwood on the hour mark, before Benyu blazed over after Rendell’s lay-off.

Kanu weaved his way in the area and his pass found Shamir Fenelon, but his shot was well blocked by Hughes as the game ticked onto 65 minutes.

Gary Waddock’s visitors weren’t done with yet however, Kanu forcing a corner off Hunt, which Mensah swung to the backpost where Benyu met it with a powerful header which rattled the bar. Reynolds blazed the rebound over from 12 yards out.

Durrell nearly latched onto a long ball from Shaw before Lynch was required to head clear after rushing out of his area on 80 minutes.

Geroge was cautioned for a cyncial foul on Benyu, before Jake Gallagher’s tipping volley from 20 yards was heroically blocked by the Blues captain, who had a fine game at right-back.

Matty Waters was a late replacement for Durrell, before Lynch produced a wonderful one-handed stop to deny Charlie Walker.

Chester: Lynch, George (c), Hughes, Astles, Horwood; Shaw, Lloyd, Durrell, Hunt; Chapell, Alabi.

Aldershot: Smith, Evans, Reynolds (c), Alexander, Straker; Fenelon, Gallagher, Mensah, Conroy; Rendell, Kanu.