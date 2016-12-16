Evan Horwood confident Chester FC can upset play-off hopefuls Aldershot Town

CHESTER have taken points from play-off hopefuls this season and Evan Horwood sees no reason why they can’t do the same to Aldershot Town tomorrow.



Gary Waddock’s side occupied third spot in the table earlier in the campaign but have dropped off alarmingly and now lie 10th, level on points with the Blues.



Returning full-back Horwood, who got through 90 minutes in the midweek FA Trophy victory against Witton Albion having recovered from a rib injury, feels another three points are within the Blues’ grasp.



“Aldershot are difficult but we’ve beaten better teams than that in the league so I don’t see why we won’t beat them,” he said.



“We’ve been fantastic all season. I’ve been totally impressed by all the lads, that’s all down to the gaffer and the belief he has instilled in the group and the young lads.

“I don’t see why we can’t go and get another win this weekend.



“It was the start of our good run away there, but look, we just think of it as another game and after each game finishes, our sole focus switches to the next one in that dressing room.”



Boss Jon McCarthy is delighted to have Horwood, Luke George and goalkeeper Liam Roberts all fit and available again, adding: “It’s great to see Liam back, he’s had quite a bad mid-term injury and it’s great to see him back out with the lads.



“Evan, Luke, Wade Joyce, Matty Waters, they are all coming back and getting minutes now.



“It’s the strongest we’ve been for months and for the first time in ages I will have to leave a couple out of the squad.”