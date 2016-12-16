Jon McCarthy wants Chester FC to keep proving people wrong

BLUES boss Jon McCarthy has challenged his impressive Chester team to keep proving the doubters wrong.



Fancied by many to struggle at the start of the campaign, the Blues have strung together a seven-match unbeaten run and are in eighth place ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Aldershot (3pm).



The two sides last met in early September as Chester ground out a 0-0 draw, and it kick-started a run of nine league games without defeat, including seven without conceding a goal.



Asked if the two sides, locked on points in the table, are similarly matched, McCarthy said: “They weren’t the last time we played them, they were fourth on 16 points and we were 19th on seven points.



“It was a difficult time for us. It was a massive clean sheet, the first of the record run, and a really good first-half performance there.



“It’s one of those moments where this team did a lot of learning. This young side learned plenty down there, how to battle and claim a point, and now we’re on the same points.



“We’ve scored more than them and we’re a couple of places higher, so this shows the difference in where we’ve come from and the distance we’ve travelled.



“Aldershot harbour a play-off place still but this is the challenge for us. Everyone is expecting us to drop off, to say ‘well done Chester, now you come back down’.



“Well, let’s hold onto it for a bit longer, get a result against Aldershot and be there at Christmas.



“If we can hold our position for a bit, I know what people are expecting, but that’s motivation for us. Is this group going to get found out and find their level? Or, as I believe, can they keep it going?”



The form of striker James Alabi has been a key component of Chester’s rise up the standings, and the 22-year-old has eight goals to his name so far this term.



Alabi notched four times in an 8-2 victory over Aldershot last season, and McCarthy believes the centre forward should be aiming to hit the 20-goal mark this term.



“I’m seeing the benefits for James, and Chris (Iwelumo, assistant manager) will help to maintain that,” added McCarthy, who welcomes Kane Richards back from suspension.



“James needs that confidence and I’m on the record as saying what outstanding quality he has. There’s some bits to work on, we need to get him scoring those easy goals, be the fox in the box.



“That’s the next bit so he goes to 20 to 30 goals a season. I think he’s at the level now where we can squeeze that extra bit out of him.”



McCarthy is all to aware of the challenge posed by Gary Waddock’s side, with 17-year-old talent Idris Kanu catching the eye with his recent performances, although the Shots were dumped out of the FA Trophy after a 4-3 replay defeat against East Thurrock.



“They’ve made five changes on Monday from when we played them down there, so I’m predicting a few changes. Jake Gallagher probably comes back from suspension, they’ve got the young striker, Kanu, everyone is excited about him,” McCarthy said.



“McClure is a hard-working striker and Mensah can cause problems wide left. They have two attacking full-backs and that could be a weakness.”



The Blues survived a chaotic Trophy replay on Tuesday to edge past Witton Albion 2-1, setting up a second round tie against Forest Green, and McCarthy added: “It’s two more games without getting beat and we achieved our objective which was to get through to the next round.



“You look at some other teams, Aldershot being an example, they’ve had two hard games against East Thurrock and didn’t get through. Forest Green have had a replay and extra time against Truro, it creates those tough games.



“We’re delighted to get through, it didn’t happen as we’d have imagined but we’re delighted with it and there’s positives there as the group came together collectively as a group.



“Some younger players have really tasted it now. There’s a belief, attitude, desire in the group to deal with whatever gets thrown their way.



“If we play a team at the top playing free-flowing football, we’re up for it. If we have to scrap and battle, we’re up for it.”