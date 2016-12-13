Tom Shaw insists Chester FC will improve in FA Trophy replay against Witton Albion

TOM SHAW has vowed to ‘right the wrongs’ of Chester’s draw at Witton Albion when the two clash in tonight’s FA Trophy replay.

Saturday’s first round tie looked to be going the way of the visiting Blues, who took a first-half lead when Jordan Chapell nodded home from close range.

However, from then on Chester had to handle sustained pressure from Carl Macauley’s Albion side, who play their football three tiers below the Blues in Northern Premier Division One, and they equalised through Brad Bauress’ 62nd minute effort.

The two teams do it all over again tonight at The Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (7.45pm) with a second round tie at home to either Forest Green Rovers or Truro City the reward. Their replay also takes place in Truro tonight after a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

“It was hard going, we found it tough,” Shaw admitted. “They were very competitive as we’d imagined they would be and the pitch was a bit of a leveller.

“We weren’t at our best at all so we’re really disappointed but hopefully we can rectify that on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to happen, you’re going to have bad days. We were probably due one the way we’ve been playing. The best teams in the world don't play great every week, it’s just one of those days where no one was really at it, apart from Alex Lynch who made several really good saves.

“But look we’re still in the cup, a lot of big teams have gone out of it this weekend, so we’re still in with a shot and that’s the main thing to take from the weekend. We’ve got a chance to right a few wrongs in the replay.”

Shaw accepted Chester had ‘got away with one’ at Wincham Park where a strong travelling contingent of around 500 Blues fans had to watch a nail-biting final 15 minutes in which Witton’s Karl Noon crashed a shot against the bar and Lynch was forced into a superb injury time save.

“We’ve got away with one but in this game you’ve got to earn your rewards. I think at times we’ve been rewarded with some big wins this season, and that’s probably what we deserved for a below-par performance at Witton,” the midfielder continued. “We were the poorer side but we’ve come away with a 1-1 and we’ve got a game to sort it.”

Several National League teams, including Torquay, North Ferriby, Wrexham, Eastleigh, Dagenham and Solihull were all dumped out of the competition at the weekend, with Forest Green, Woking, Bromley, Dover and Barrow all taken to replays by lower league opposition.

Those results weren’t missed by Shaw, who revealed there was a sense in the dressing room post-match that the Blues have a really good opportunity to go deep into this season’s Trophy.

“Realistically it’s our best chance to get to Wembley as a group of players in the National League,” he added.

“It’s a massive incentive to do well. There was a massive following here today and we know if we can get through the rounds, the fans really get behind it and want to go all the way, so we’re looking to progress and that now has to start back at our place on Tuesday night.

“They will come and give us a good game, we’ll have to be at our best to get a result.”

- Chester’s under 18s bounced back from their FA Youth Cup disappointment to record a 5-0 win against Tranmere Rovers in the NWYA Open Cup. Calum McIntyre’s side were knocked out of the premier youth competition in midweek, but replied in good style here, two goals from Nathan Brown with Connor Rowbottom also netting.

Chester’s u-16/17 side beat Newton 2-0 in the NWYA First Division, Leighton Kendrick and Brandon Dickinson on target.