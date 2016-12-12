Chester FC won't take Witton Albion 'for granted' in FA Trophy replay

JON MCCARTHY was adamant Chester won’t be taking Witton Albion for granted when the two sides clash again tomorrow.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Carl Macauley’s plucky outfit in their FA Trophy first round tie, Witton having already come through three previous rounds to get to this stage.

Tomorrow night’s replay at Bumpers Lane is a quick chance for the Blues to right the wrongs of the clash at Wincham Park, which McCarthy accepted was nowhere near the usual high standards set by his in-form side, who have accounted for the likes of Eastleigh and North Ferriby recently in the National League.

“I’ve got to thank our supporters who have come here in good numbers and we do appreciate that and we’re disappointed we’ve not put on a performance,” McCarthy said. “I must emphasise my group of lads have been playing well consistently this season and they are still in the competition so we’ll take that and relish the opportunity to put it right on Tuesday.

“It’s difficult, there’s not a lot to be positive about, it’s more about how well Witton have done. I’ve seen our standards this season and we were below them today. But I can’t get too critical of this group because they have done well for me and we’ve not lost again.

“We now have to finish the job at home but we won’t take that for granted.

“Witton will relish the opportunity to come and play at our pitch and we’ve got to be mindful. It doesn’t need to be the start of seeing a few cracks appearing, it doesn’t need to be.”

Kane Richards was sent off deep into stoppage time after collecting a second yellow card for what appeared to be a late challenge on Thomas Owens, and the striker will be suspended for the replay.

“It’s disappointing to lose Kane at the end, early on in the move he’s looking to go down their end and win it for us,” McCarthy commented.

“It’s a coming together, I don’t know how much is Kane kicking out but the way I see it he’s overran the ball and left his foot in, we’ve all done that at some stage in our careers. It’s a really tight one and we end up losing a player for Tuesday which I admit is a blow for me.”

The Blues have a hectic period coming ahead, with Aldershot Town to follow in the league on Saturday, before back-to-back games against Solihull Moors over the festive period.

“It’s not a problem,” insisted McCarthy, who hopes to have Craig Mahon back available for tomorrow night.

“Fixtures come thick and fast, we didn’t have much of an FA Cup run did we, so we’ve saved ourselves a few games there.

“Squad-wise we are always going to have problems, but I’m quite pleased we’ve got Tuesday night coming up quickly as it’s a chance to put things right and it gets a couple more out on the pitch.

“We certainly won’t take the replay for granted, but it allows us to get back on the pitch and to play against them.”