Johnny Hunt sets sights on FA Trophy run with Chester FC

CHESTER won’t get many better chances to go on an FA Trophy run, according to Johnny Hunt.

The Blues lie eighth in the National League table after a run of just one defeat in their last 17 matches, and travel to Witton Albion on Saturday (3pm) looking to book their spot in round two of non-league’s premier cup competition.

Full-back Hunt has a rich history in the competition, having scored the winning penalty at Wembley back in March 2013 when his former club Wrexham lifted the Trophy with victory over Grimsby Town.

“We’ve got to believe we can do well in this competition, if the lads don’t have belief in that dressing room at the moment then I don’t think we ever will,” he said.

“The Trophy is a fantastic competition for non-league teams and you should always do your most to try and reach Wembley.

“You don’t get many chances to play at Wembley, to get that chance and then to take the winning penalty was a great feeling.

“Based on the table, we’re one of the better teams going into the Trophy, so we’ve got an opportunity here to go on a run.”

Turning his attentions back to league matters, ever-present Hunt feels the Blues have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs this season if they continue their upward momentum, which has seen them go unbeaten in their last six league matches, including impressive 3-0 wins over Eastleigh and North Ferriby United.

“The last few results makes the two draws prior to that a bit more acceptable,” the 26-year-old continued.

“We went to Eastleigh and won, we've beaten North Ferriby and we’ve claimed a good point at Guiseley, and as I keep saying to the lads now is the time to build on that and all our hard work is starting to pay off.

“We’re seventh in the table. They’ve got to believe we can go and achieve something this season, we’ll take each game as it comes but we’ve earned the right to look at that table and be proud of where we are.

“Away from home we feel solid and we owed the fans a performance against North Ferriby.

“Again against Guiseley we put in a decent performance and although not at our best, the good thing about this team is we don’t get beat. We drew with Bromley and Southport but we didn’t lose those games when we might have done previously.

“It’s play-off form, I know it’s early stages still but let’s be honest about it, we’re getting ourselves right up there.

“Crucially, we’re no longer looking over our shoulders.

“We spent most of last season doing that and it’s nice to be being talked about as one of the better teams in the league.

“We’re looking the other way now, I’ve been in teams near the top at Wrexham and it’s a different feeling, you have little targets along the way whereas at the bottom you’ve not got much to look forward to.

“I’m not saying we’ll get in the play-offs as there’s some good teams in this league, strong teams, but listen, we were one of the favourites to go down and we’ve proven we deserve to be in the top half.

“At Wrexham we probably had that bit more experience to really challenge near the top but we’ve got a talented squad here.

“We’re young and hungry and starting to manage games better now, we’ve got to keep looking at the fixtures as we’ve got a chance to be in there come Christmas time.”

The Blues’ squad has been boosted by the return of midfielder Luke George following a six-game ban, while Theo Vassell, Liam Roberts and James Akintunde are all nearing a return to first-team action.

“We’ve been down to the bare bones, it’s been good to have a settled team but the manager’s hand has been forced really,” explained Hunt.

“We’ve got big players coming back now. Luke’s back on the bench for the last two games, Theo’s not far away, Robbo’s getting there I think. James Akintunde has been around the training ground, he’s getting there.

“We’ve just about had enough players, we’ve been putting lads on the bench who haven’t been fit.

“It’s only going to get better from here.”