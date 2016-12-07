Alex Lynch relishing his opportunity as number one at Chester FC

ALEX LYNCH is relishing his opportunity after claiming the number one shirt at Chester.

The 21-year-old was a surprise addition to Jon McCarthy’s squad when he arrived from Welsh Premier League side Bala Town in October and initially played second fiddle to Liam Roberts as the Blues’ goalkeeper.

However, Roberts suffered a groin injury in the 1-1 draw at York City, and the Holyhead-born former Wales under-17 international has since made the position his own with a string of dazzling performances, with the highlight being his man-of-the-match display in the 2-2 home draw against Southport.

Lynch is no stranger to unexpectedly being thrust into the limelight. At the end of the 2014-15 season, when on the books at League Two Wycombe, an injury to Matty Ingram on the final day of the regular campaign saw him inherit the gloves for their vital play-off semi-final against Plymouth, which Wycombe won 5-3 on aggregate.

That set up a Wembley final against Southend but there was heartbreak for the young ‘keeper as Wycombe lost out 7-6 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

“Southport was probably one of my best performances in my senior football career so far, it wasn’t quite the biggest night so far was the play-offs and the final with Wycombe has to be up there,” he said.

“Performance-wise that’s probably the best I’ve played. My confidence was just sky high, in a game like that when you make a decent save early on or you do your first thing well then you think you’re going to go on and have a good game.

“I made a few decent saves against Southport and suddenly you start to feel like you’re invincible. Obviously it didn’t end up that way as they scored twice but it’s very much a case of thinking you’re going to be on form for the rest of the games when you make good saves like that.”

Lynch had to bide his time again the following season as Ingram took back the number one spot, but he got his chance in the FA Cup third round in January of this year as Wycombe held Premier League Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw.

He retained his place for the next two matches but suffered a torn quad muscle and was ruled out for the season when he was released.

Back in North Wales, Bala took a chance on Lynch before McCarthy picked up the phone and invited him to train with the Blues.

“I’m enjoying my time so far at Chester, it took a little while to get back into it and get some match sharpness but I feel like I’m really in the swing of things now. I’ve got to keep that going now as the gaffer has given me an opportunity here to do something good,” he continued.

“I was very pleased to get the chance to come into Chester. It’s unfortunate for Robbo that he’s got his injury but it’s given me an opportunity to play and get some games under my belt and now I just want to keep that consistency going.

“The lads have been excellent these past couple of weeks. To go to Eastleigh and win 3-0 was a great result, three goals and a clean sheet so you can’t ask for much more and then to come back and do the same to North Ferriby which could have been a difficult fixture.

“Those games are tricky on a Tuesday night against a team near the bottom of the league but we did all the right things.

Bala Town boss Colin Caton is pleased to see Lynch progressing and said: “Alex has done really well and he's a very good young prospect.

"Alex didn't get promised the number one position when he went to Chester, but he has obviously taken his chance with both hands."