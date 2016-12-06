Mixed emotions for Chester FC defender Blaine Hudson ahead of FA Trophy tie

BLAINE HUDSON admits he has ‘mixed emotions’ about the FA Trophy ahead of Chester’s first round tie.

The Blues face the winner of tonight’s rearranged clash between Witton Albion and Boston United away this coming Saturday, and for centre-half Hudson the competition will always be regarded as bittersweet having been a losing finalist in 2014-15 with Wrexham.

That season, the Reds went on a terrific run all the way to Wembley, where they met North Ferriby in the final, but having led 2-0 with just 20 minutes remaining, Kevin Wilkin’s side imploded and ended up drawing 3-3 after extra-time before being edged out on penalties.

The 25-year-old recalls the ‘dream’ moment of successfully firing home his spot-kick in the shootout, before insisting he has unfinished business in the Trophy with his new club.

“It’s a competition I’ve got mixed emotions about, but it’s mostly positive,” the 25-year-old said.

“To play at Wembley in a cup final is something else when you’re a player at this level, so to have to take a penalty and to put it away, it’s stuff that you dream of. But to end up on the losing side, that always leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

“It’s mad to even talk about to be honest but we want to keep this run going. We won’t be taking it easy next weekend and then having to try and get ourselves going again in the league, we’re going all out this season in the league and cup.

“It’s important to take the momentum into the game whoever we’re playing, we go there and be professional and try to get the job done. We’ve then got Aldershot before Christmas and we won’t settle for less than two wins.”

Chester moved into seventh in the National League standings at the weekend with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Guiseley, and Jon McCarthy’s men have now lost just once in their last 17 league outings.

“We’re a little bit frustrated that we didn’t keep the run of wins going but the way the game panned out for us, there wasn’t much else that was going to come out of it,” Hudson continued. “We did well towards the end to stay in the game.

“Our away form has picked up a lot since the start of the season and it proves how far we’ve come on that we’re disappointed to come away from Guiseley with just a point.

“Maybe at the start of the season we’d have lost that game but we’re not a team that rolls over easily.

“We keep growing as a team and this is a setback we need to learn from. We’ve learned from each setback so far and we’ve smashed it when we’ve challenged ourselves.”

Hudson has been the main beneficiary of Theo Vassell’s absence from the first-team with injury, slotting in at centre-half for the past eight matches with Sam Hughes shifting to right-back, and forging a dominant partnership in defence with Ryan Astles, the duo repeatedly threw their bodies on the line to preserve a point at Nethermoor, where James Alabi’s acrobatic effort put Chester in front after Hudson had flicked on a Tom Shaw cross. The Blues were pegged back however when Simon Walton levelled from the penalty spot.

“It’s what you get paid to do as a defender, to prevent goals,” he added. “We’re disappointed about conceding the penalty but to not concede from open play is exceptional again from all the boys.

“I do enjoy throwing myself into blocks and tackles, it’s a good feeling when it earns the team a point. Ryan has been outstanding over the past few games but he’s been at those levels all season if we’re being honest.

“(Alex) Lynchy saved our bacon at the end and he’s doing that week in week out, and that just shows that everyone is working hard as a team. The next step is to start winning consistently away from home.”

“It was a cracking finish, James is really starting to find his scoring touch now,” he continued.

“It seemed to take forever to go in but it was some goal. It’s always nice to get an assist but to be honest I didn’t really know where I was heading it, I just didn’t want to head it straight to the goalkeeper’s hands!

“That’s how Albs is feeling at the moment and when he’s playing like he did in the first-half here and in the North Ferriby game, he’s got a chance of being a real talent.

“He’s still a young lad and he’ll only get better.”