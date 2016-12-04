Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy hails 'unbelievable form' after draw at Guiseley

JON MCCARTHY was full of praise for his in-form defenders after they made sure of a point at strugglers Guiseley.

James Alabi had given the Blues a 29th minute lead with a stunning bicycle kick but after Simon Walton levelled for the hosts, there was plenty of backs to the wall defending from centre-backs Blaine Hudson and Ryan Astles, with Alex Lynch called upon in stoppage time to produce a terrific one-handed stop to deny Jake Cassidy a winner.

The Blues – who have kept 12 clean sheets this season, the joint-most across the top five divisions – are incredibly difficult to beat having lost just once in their past 17 league outings and McCarthy was delighted with their application at Nethermoor.

“In our heads we’ve kept a clean sheet in open play, had a penalty go against us and our striker has got on the scoresheet with a good goal, so there’s lots of positives,” McCarthy said.

“Blaine and Ryan were excellent and were backed up by Sam Hughes and Johnny Hunt, and Alex came and claimed a lot of balls and took pressure off us, making good punches from underneath the bar.

“They are quite disorganised in the middle of the park as their midfielders tended to roam around in different positions, so that can disrupt us, but it did leave them open at the other end so we could create chances.

“What a goal from James Alabi – the strength, the power to hold off the defender and the awareness to put it over his head into the far corner is a high standard goal.

“Plenty of teams will come here this season and won’t come away with a point so we have to look at it as another point gained.”

On their run of form which has seen the Blues move into seventh in the standings, McCarthy continued: “Our form is unbelievable. It’s unbelievable for the teams near the top of the league never mind us, and I think some people are almost taking it for granted.

“It’s an outstanding run of results and I have an awful lot of respect for my players. This is another game on the journey, it’s not easy to pick up any points in the National League and if you drop off at all then you get punished. The likes of Boreham Wood, Torquay have come here and found it difficult.

“If you watch Guiseley’s form here until the end of the season, I think you’ll see that our point is a good point.”

The Blues now have a two-week break from league action as the FA Trophy takes centre stage next weekend, with Chester facing an away first round tie at either Witton Albion or Boston United, who play Tuesday night in their rearranged qualifying round tie.

“I’ll pick my strongest team whoever we play,” McCarthy insisted. “I’ll go and watch Witton play Boston on Tuesday night, and then again on Thursday night if there’s a replay!

“It’s too important to the club, the finances of it, my finance director wouldn’t thank me if I started to take chances.

“I’ve got a group of players underneath who are working hard to force their way into the team, but how do I change a team that keeps doing what it’s doing? It’s a dream for a manager, but we’ll play the best team available as it’s important to win that football match.”