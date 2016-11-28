'Opening of the Gates' ceremony welcomes Christmas into Chester

Hundreds of people enjoyed pop-up choir performances across Chester as Christmas was officially welcomed into the city.

A new Opening of the Gates ceremony, with performers dressed as Celts, Romans and Civil War characters, started proceedings before children from schools across the area took part at six different locations.

Pupils from 12 schools took part, alongside five community choirs and Chester Victorian Choir.

They sang Christmas favourites outside the cathedral before having a large sing-along medley at the Eastgate Clock.