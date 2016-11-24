Men jailed for 'nasty and brutal' street attack on man in Ellesmere Port

TWO men who carried out a savage street attack on a man in Ellesmere Port have been sent to prison.

Graphic CCTV footage showed Timothy Mulalain and Bert Neil approach their victim Liam Hemmell at the cross roads of Station Road and Westminster Road at 5am, on Sunday, September 18.

During the tirade the pair made several kicks and punches to the victim before Neil, of Cambridge Road, dragged him to the kerb and stamped on his head.

The victim was left with severe injuries to his head and unconscious in a pool of blood.

Jailed: Bert Neil (left) and Timothy Mulalain

At a hearing at Chester Crown Court, Recorder of Chester Judge Roger Dutton, said that despite the lack of co-operation from the victim – who refused to give a statement or let police take photographs of his injuries – it was a “serious and sustained” attack through a joint enterprise.

He added: “You and other people must realise that you cannot exert your own authority on the public streets of Cheshire.

“This was a serious, nasty and brutal attack and must be punished by custody.”

The court was told by defence barrister Chris Hunt, how Mr Hemmell and Neil had been involved in a previous alleged fracas which left his client receiving hospital treatment.

But Judge Dutton replied: “This was like a scene from a tribal vendetta war. They think they can get away with whatever they like to to seek revenge but it is all on CCTV and he will be sentenced for what he’s done.

“He should have gone to the police in the first instance.”

Mr Hunt said his client had drank copious amounts of alcohol prior to the chance meeting with his victim on the morning of the attack.

CCTV footage obtained by police from Cheshire West and Chester Council, shows the two men talking before Neil continuously pushes Mr Hemmell around the cross-roads at the bottom of the Westminster Bridge.

Mr Hunt said his client was significantly worse for wear, to which Judge Dutton replied: “It didn’t stop his agility.

“He was bouncing around like a boxer.”

Footage shown to the packed-court room showed Mulalain beginning the attack with punches to the face and kicks, while Neil rides around the victim on a bike.

As the victim runs away Neil knees him to the body and punches him in the head, before Mulalain kicks him in the head three times.

Neil then punches the victim in the head on the floor, drags him to a nearby kerb and then stamps on his head repeatedly.

Mulalain, 20, did not have any previous convictions and worked for Magma at Vauxhalls.

When police attempted to arrest him evaded, he dangerously running across live train tracks in Ellesmere Port before negotiators were called in to persuade him down from a roof at his house at Hamish Road.

The court was told the young man had drank £200 worth of alcohol on the night in question and could not remember anything of the ordeal.

Despite his legal team arguing that he did not know Mr Hemmell and that the attack was not premeditated, Judge Dutton dismissed the mitigation as irrelevant.

He added: “So he [Mulalain] set upon a man he didn’t know.

“In my eyes that makes it even worse.”

Neil, who has 17 previous convictions for 34 offences, has a history of battery and excessive alcohol.

The market trader, who had spent time in prison, was heard to have turned his life around since his release.

Judge Dutton said Neil was acting like “a man possessed” on the morning of September 8.

Despite a motorist stopping to assist Mr Hemmell, Neil gave them “a mouthful” and left his victim in a pool of blood.

Judge Dutton handed Mulalain eight months imprisonment and Neil one year and eight months imprisonment for the offence of affray.

