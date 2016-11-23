Reggae pop legends UB40 to rock Wrexham's Racecourse stadium next summer

THE Racecourse will rock to the sounds of reggae pop legends next summer.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will play at Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground on May 26, 2017, a Bank Holiday Monday, as part of the band’s summer Grandslam UK Tour.

They will be bringing their signature blend of reggae and pop greatest hits to North East Wales.

And they will be joined by special guests Level 42, also performing a host of their greatest hits, along with The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson and introducing Raging Fyah.

Wrexham Football Club organisers have worked closely alongside partners LHG Live and Orchard Entertainment to plan the event with the aim of delivering a top class day of live music for the region.

Gavin Jones, on behalf of the Wrexham AFC board of directors, said: “We are delighted to welcome UB40 and friends to My Racecourse this summer and look forward to see them enjoy the special North Wales atmosphere of our fan-owned stadium.

“As this is the first of many future live shows we have planned at the stadium, bringing a band of UB40’s calibre first is fantastic.”

He added: “This is the first show of the summer for us, so keep watching this space for more news soon.”

Ali Campbell, of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, said: “We cannot wait to perform for all our fans in Wrexham next summer and pull out all the favourites that our fans love the most.

“The Grandslam Tour is going to be a brilliant experience for both us and the fans, and we are delighted to have Level 42, the original Wailers and the amazing Raging Fyah performing as our special guests.”

Mark King, of Level 42, said: “We are really excited for this Grandslam experience.

“To share the stage with such an iconic band as UB40 is an opportunity we could not refuse and we are looking forward to seeing everyone singing and dancing in Wrexham.”

The Original Wailers will be performing those well-loved Bob Marley and the Wailers definitive songs that have become iconic.

Original Wailers members will take to the stage including guitarist Al Anderson.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 10am.

They will be available online from the below outlets, but also to personal callers from special outlets at My Racecourse (further details to be announced).

Tickets are priced at £35 plus booking fee (general admission) and £50 plus booking fee (platinum enclosure).

For more information visit: www.ub40.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.lhgtickets.com