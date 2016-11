A crash between threes cars in Chester left two people needing hospital treatment.

The crash happened on Hillside Road on Wednesday at 4.48pm. Three cars, a Fiat, a Polo and BMW collided.

Two men were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment, one with a head injury. A woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for shock.

Cheshire Police said the injuries are not believed to be serious.