A ROAD has been closed following a four vehicle crash in Chester.

The accident occurred on Hillside Road in Blacon at about 4.50pm (Wednesday, November 23) and the number of people involved and injuries have yet to be confirmed.

Moreton Road and Cleaver Road have been closed while police and ambulance deal with the collision.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Ambulance and police are at the scene, where the ambulance team are treating a woman driver, but we are not too sure on the extent of the injuries at present.

“Another man has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for precautionary checks with what is believed to be minor injuries.”

The vehicles involved were a black BMW, a red Volkswagen Polo, a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a red Fiat 500.