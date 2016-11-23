Slip road closed on M56 after lorry overturns on embankment

A slip road on the M56 has been closed after a lorry overturned on Wednesday afternoon.

The HGV is now lying in the embankment after coming off the entry slip road at junction 10 on the eastbound carriageway, near Stretton.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said there does not seem to be any serious injuries.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Motorway Police are also in attendance at the scene to help with the recovery of the lorry.

#M56 J10 EB entry slip closed for recovery of this HGV which may still be ongoing into the rush hour. Please consider alternative junctions. pic.twitter.com/ILidZ1jqHD — NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) November 23, 2016

The accident happened shortly after 1.30pm and is causing slow traffic near to junction 10.

Highways England say they expect the road to return to normal at about 5.15pm.