Young Chester sailor, 12, wins top event for fourth year running

A YOUNG sailor from Chester has been awarded exclusive use of a brand new boat for the fourth year running.

George Welsh, 12, who sails at Chester Sailing And Canoeing Club, was selected from hundreds of applications to the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

He was selected after competing in the Royal Yacht Association Zone and Home Country Championships which took place at eight venues across the UK this September.

A total of 13 Topper sailing boats and two windsurf boards have been awarded by the Trust.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked when I was told. It was amazing to win out of lots of people. It made my month”, said George.

George has been sailing for four years, the last three at Chester where he sails in Toppers.

He has started competing in the Topper Traveller series in borrowed boats and wants to further improve his sailing.

Chester SCC Training Centre principal Peter Hadfield said: “It is great that a youngster from Chester has been awarded a boat this year.

“George is keen to get on and he will be able to use the boat for two years, after which it will be owned by the club to help more youngsters get into sailing.”

RYA OnBoard development officer Cat Ferguson said: “Once again we were overwhelmed with applications so selecting just a few youngsters was a very very difficult task.”

She added: “Although many of the youngsters receiving awards this year haven’t being sailing or windsurfing for long, they’ve all shown lots enthusiasm, talent and commitment to the sport.”

“This is the fourth year that we gave been supported by the JMST to run this scheme and we are really grateful for their involvement.

“We’re already seeing these youngsters progressing in the sport in ways they would not have been able to, had it not been for this opportunity.”

JMST seeks to help young sailors and youth sailing organisations to achieve their goals and was set up in the memory of leading Olympic sailor and 1996 Olympic silver medallist John Merricks.

Run by the RYA, OnBoard is a grass roots programme which introduces sailing and windsurfing to young people aged eight to 18, through schools, youth groups and training centres.

Over a 10-year period, OnBoard has introduced more than 500,000 children to sailing and windsurfing in the UK, converting more than 10 per cent of them into regular participants.

For more information about how to get involved in sailing visit www.rya.org.uk/go/onboard