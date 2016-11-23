Chester pensioner admits stalking 14-year-old girl over two-year period

A CHESTER pensioner has admitted stalking a 14-year-old girl over a two year period in the city centre.

John David Chaddock, 70, of Merton Drive, Westminster Park, pleaded guilty to stalking a teenage girl between December 2013 and November 2015.

Chaddock also pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault against the same girl but the prosecution offered no evidence to this charge after he pleaded guilty to stalking.

Prosecuting, Oliver King told Warrington Crown Court that Chaddock first met the girl when she was with a group of friends in McDonald’s on Northgate Street.

Mr King said later that same day they met him in a subway in the city centre where one of the girl’s friends asked him to buy alcohol for them. He did and made comments to the girl including asking whether she was a “good girl or a naughty girl.” Mr King said the girl found his behaviour “creepy.”

A few weeks later the girl was outside Boots, on Foregate Street, and noticed Chaddock staring at her. He stared for about 20 minutes until she had to go past him when he said “hello.”

Mr King said the pair bumped into each other a few more times in the city centre but nothing of note happened until August 2015 when she was in McDonald’s when the defendant approached her and offered her money after she had a conversation with her friend about it. Chaddock gave her £5 and the conversation at first was normal.

Mr King said he then started to give her compliments and introduced himself to her friends as “the virgin’s friend” which he said was because “I’m gentle in bed”.

Two days later Chaddock saw the girl in the city centre and called her name out and put his arms around her. Mr King said he smelt of alcohol and the girl made her excuses and left.

Two weeks later Chaddock bumped into the girl outside Bargain Booze, on Foregate Street, where he offered to buy her cigarettes.

Rather than hand them to her Mr King said he put the cigarettes down her blouse and then rubbed her stomach. Mr King said that the girl “was not happy” about the situation and told him she had a boyfriend and that he would never touch her.

Mr King said that in October 2015 Chaddock tried to approach the girl after she got off the bus in the city centre on a number of occasions but friends of hers had managed to keep him away.

On November 11, 2015 he gave her a letter which read: “I have changed. Two months ago I was going further and further and taking thing to the limits after lunchtimes of heavy drinking. I have stopped drinking at lunchtime now and have been saving £50 a week thanks to you.

“I am behaving myself these days and the new me would like to buy you a Christmas present to make amends. But having looked at cosmetics in Boots for you I just do not know what to get. Perhaps you would prefer a nice blouse – not from Primark.”

Mr King said after this the girl told her parents who contacted the police.

Mr King said the victim was afraid to go out in Chester by herself and always felt she had to be with someone. Mr King said Chaddock also approached friends of the victim.

Mr King said during his interview with the police Chaddock was “surprisingly candid” and admitted much of his conduct. Chaddock had no previous convictions.

Defending, Mark Le Brocq told the court that Chaddock’s offending stemmed from “boredom and drinking.” He said that Chaddock was recently retired and took to spending lunchtimes in the pub while waiting for his wife to finish work.

Mr Le Brocq said that Chaddock had recognised he had a problem and had stopped drinking.

Sentencing, Judge Tina Landale told Chaddock he had become “infatuated” with the girl and acted in a “totally inappropriate way.”

She sentenced him to a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement of 20 days to tackle his behaviour and drinking. He was also ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and given a five year restraining order against the victim and two of her friends.