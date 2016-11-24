'It's been 10 years of hell': Grieving mum backs speed camera installation after son's fatal Sealand Road crash

The mother of a man killed in a crash a decade ago said she will take satisfaction from the installation of a “life-saving” speed camera.

Michaela McDonald said despite going through “10 years of hell” since the loss of her son Paul Lee, 19, in a crash on Sealand Road, she welcomed the prospect of an average speed camera being installed at the location.

Flintshire Council revealed to the Leader earlier this month it was funding the installation of average speed cameras on the A548 Sealand Road.

Activists have been vociferous in their attempts to obtain speed calming measures along the route which has been the scene of a number of collisions in recent years.

Mrs McDonald’s son was killed in a car accident between the Elms Hotel and Dandy’s Topsoil.

Paul, of Hawarden, who was driving his new car for the first time, died instantly after he hit a kerb and bounced into the middle of the road on the bend near Dandy’s Topsoil.

His mother, 47, of Higher Kinnerton, welcomed the £130,000 investment by the local authority.

She said: “I just think the monitoring of speeding on that road will reduce speeds and would have saved my son’s life and others like him.

“Just having the reduced speeds means you have more time to react.”

In a bid to curb the number of accidents, the average speed camera system will operate over a four km stretch of the A548, from the existing 40mph speed limit east of Manor Road to the county boundary with Cheshire.

The system will measure average speeds over the route and fixed penalty notices will be issued if vehicles are found to be exceeding the speed limit along the route.

The scheme will be supported by the regional road safety group Go-Safe and North Wales Police with work set to get under way in the New Year

Despite her joy at the action being taken, Mrs McDonald admitted that she was a little disappointed it had taken so long.

She said: “It does still rankle with me because I don’t know why it couldn’t have been put in place sooner.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I’ve been through. Even though I’m a glass half full kind of person, it’s been 10 years of hell and a black hole with something you can never get over.

“I’ll get a lot of satisfaction from knowing this will save somebody’s life.”

Flintshire Council leader Aaron Shotton told a cabinet meeting he really welcomed the programme of investment while deputy leader Cllr Bernie Attridge explained that Flintshire couldn’t wait for Welsh Government funding to come through and so took the initiative to install the camera.

He said: “I’m really pleased by this investment and it will save lives on this road.

“We have responded like in Pontblyddyn and placed our resources into another scheme to get a camera in. This investment will really help save lives.”