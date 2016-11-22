Bikinis and boxers in November? Charity walkers brave chill in Moel Famau hike

Five women and four men stripped off and braved the cold and wind of a wintery Moel Famau to raise a mountain of charity cash.

For the second year running Maja Kenney, 42, of Wrexham, and friend Alex Egan, 43, of Bradley, near Malpas, organised a walk up to the Jubilee Tower.

It was boxers and bikinis only in temperatures of just 2C, but with a wind chill making it feel considerably colder.

They even managed to stay still, with maybe just a hint of shivering, at the summit for a mannequin challenge despite the icy gale, and raised more than £6,000 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Maja also raised an additional £750 for Claire House Children’s Hospice through their freezing cold charity stunt.

Alex says the idea for the original Bonkers Bikini walk up Moel Famau came about after a challenge at a tipsy night at a 2015 Macmillan charity ball.

She said: “Maja and myself were joined by three other women to take on the challenge of walking up Moel Famau in November in vintage bikinis.

“It was such a popular event we decided to do it again but opened it out to lads – if we could find any brave enough to strip to their boxers.

“This time we managed to get four lads, who are all friends or business associates, to join in the challenge, including my husband, Steve Egan, who is the head of marketing operations at Crewe’s Bentley works, Gary Woods, who is from Benfleet in Essex and is the MD of an exhibition company, and Colin Palmer, who came all the way down from Kirkcaldy in Scotland. Colin works for a paper manufacturer and wore just his kilt.

“I also managed to get Clare Romeo, who is a customer care manager from Rugeley in Staffordshire, involved and join in the fundraising effort.”

Maja was also joined by friends, including Jo Skelhorn, a primary school teacher from Altrincham, Rob Roberts, a financial consultant from Mold and Emma Lazarus Stockdale, a health and wellness coach from Wrexham.

Maja said: “It was a fantastic event and really good fun despite the freezing weather. At first, due to the fact you’re trying to walk fast and with the adrenalin, you don’t really feel the cold too much.

“It took us about 30 to 40 minutes to get to the top and then, to be honest, you do really start to feel it. But once we had done the mannequin challenge and had it videoed we soon got dressed and headed down the mountain.”

She added: “We then all went for a warming lunch at Caffi Florence at Loggerheads Country Park. I’m not sure what the others did, but I then went home for a long soak in a very hot bath.

“It was such as good event last year we thought it a shame not to repeat it and I suspect we will give it another go next year.

“I also set up a just giving page for Claire House Children’s Hospice as I’ve signed up to take part in their Strictly Come Dancing event next April – not the glamorous TV one, this is on a much less grand scale.”

Alex Egan said: “Weirdly it didn’t seem as cold as last year even though the temperature was much, much lower. Once we got going it didn’t seem so bad. The sun stayed out until we got near the top which somehow made it feel not so bad. At least it didn’t rain.

“We had people passing us on their way down who thought we were crazy, but once we explained what we were doing and why, we had fantastic support.

“And we had an army of helpers carrying our clothes and safety gear just in case someone did get into difficulty.”

She added: “We will probably do it again next year to be honest. Macmillan sort of twisted our arms to make sure we did it this year and I’m glad we did.

“We have had wonderful support and raised another really good sum of money for what is a very good cause.”

To donate to the Boxers and Bikinis fundraising page visit www.justgiving.com/teams/boxersandbikinis.