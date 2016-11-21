Strictly judge Darcey Bussell keeps young dancers on their toes at Chester high school

Legendary ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell CBE visited a Chester school to give some tips to the dancers of the future.

The Strictly judge spent all day at the Hammond School, Hoole Bank, giving ballet dancing lessons to pupils.

In the morning Darcey gave a group lesson to some of the school’s younger pupils before doing a more focused session with the school’s older pupils. In the afternoon they held a Q&A session before she travelled to Blackpool ahead of this weekend’s Strictly show.

Darcey also brought back a former pupil of the school, Giselle Porter, who now works for her.

The school is one of only nine centres in the country which receive direct Department of Education funding to help support the arts. It specialises in dance.

Julia Edwards, marketing manager at the Hammond School, said: “We were delighted to welcome Darcey here and thrilled with her sessions with the pupils and that she wanted to spend the day with us.

“One of our classical ballet teachers, Fiona Brockway, is a former Royal Ballet dancer and she was a dancer with Darcey when she was there.”