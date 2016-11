Thousands of people braved the cold weather to see Hoole’s Christmas lights switched on.

Families enjoyed meeting Santa, visiting the grotto and performances from four local singers before the main light switch on took place.

One lucky youngster flicked the switch after winning a competition put on by Notting Hoole in half term.

Local businesses stayed open later and gave away some free goodies as part of the switch on. There was even a snow machine to give a traditional feel to the event.