Council refuse to sign off Countess of Chester merger bid plan due to 'lack of transparency'

Councillors have refused to sign off on the latest plans for the NHS in Cheshire and Merseyside, which would include the merging of hospitals, due to a “lack of transparency”.

Cheshire West and Chester’s Health and Wellbeing board voted to ask for more information about the plans ahead of the proposed December date for sign off.

A summary version of the Cheshire and Mersey Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) is the only document which has been made available to councillors and has little detail of what is proposed by NHS England which left members “unable to endorse the limited information in the proposals.”

A series of leaks about what is contained in the plans shows a proposal that the Countess of Chester Hospital may be shut in a merger with Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospitals and a new site opened near to Ellesmere Port.

But this proposal is not in the limited summary STP document provided by NHS England to councillors, leaving them fuming about a perceived lack of consultation about the proposals.

Time is pressing as the deadline for agreement on the proposals is in December, with an expected start date for the changes in April.

Despite council opposition they are unable to actually stop the plans from progressing as the responsibility lies with central Government.

In the resolution the councillors voted on, they said: “The lack of transparency around this latest NHS England/Government overlay of health plans at a much wider footprint [than Cheshire and Wirral], together with the constant drip of rumours and news revelations about hospital reconfigurations (without reference for residents to a published public engagement and scrutiny framework) undermines local democratic and public confidence in the STP process.

“In these circumstances and until there is full disclosure to the public and council partners about the True extent of the STP plans, this Board would not wish to sign off any further stage of the process."

Cllr Paul Dolan, cabinet member for adult social care, slammed the secrecy of NHS bosses so far.

He said: “Because there is not any evidence of a conversation with the public, we didn’t have any confidence in agreeing to something which we had not information on.

“We are being cited as being partners but this felt like something which was being rolled on us from the centre.

“We are asking for the plans to be made public so we can go through them with a fine tooth comb and the public can as well.

“I am concerned about Cheshire, that it would be in a situation where there is less access for patients.

“They say [in the limited summary document] that the current arrangement and configuration is unsustainable.

“They are talking about changes which need to be made but it is not specifically naming the hospitals which might be merged.”

The chairman of the Health and Well Being Board and Council Leader, Cllr Samantha Dixon, said the “shroud of secrecy” should be unveiled.

She said: “We must work harder to unveil the shroud of secrecy surrounding these government driven plans.

“Otherwise they threaten to undermine the trust that is so essential to effective partnership working.”

Local residents have also started a petition against the proposals.

Eve Davies, 66, from Saughall, has started a petition calling on the council to not sign off on the plans.

She said: “One of the reasons the council didn’t sign off on it was because they had not seen the full copy of the plan.

“The council are saying that they need time.

“I have been doing this campaign for six months and the first three months the reaction was that this was not going to happen [the Countess closed].

“People are now starting to believe that the NHS will be privatised. The objection to that has to come from the people.”

An online petition has also been set up to oppose the plans on the MP for the City of Chester’s website, Chris Matheson. To find the link visit www.thecountesscounts.org