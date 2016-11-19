It's cheaper to watch Chester FC than rivals Wrexham AFC, annual study shows

With the release of the BBC Sport's annual Price of Football study, Leader reporter Sam Torr looks at how Wrexham AFC and Chesrter FC rank among other clubs in the UK and Europe...

Of the region’s two cross-border clubs – both National League sides and both fan-owned – Wrexham AFC offers the more expensive day out overall.

The cost of a day out at Chester FC works out at £21 complete with a programme, compared to Wrexham where fans face paying £23.60.

The Price of Football study covers 223 clubs in 13 divisions across the UK and 23 European sides.

Plymouth Argyle were the only club to decline to take part.

The average cost of a matchday programme in the Premier League is £3.35, but the figure is lower in the National League – the fifth tier of English football – at £2.77.

The highest priced programme in the National League is £3 and Wrexham FC is among those clubs charging this price. A programme at Chester is 50p cheaper.

The average price for the cheapest season ticket in the National League is £236.64, almost half the price of buying a Premier League season ticket – with the cheapest on average being £479.89.

To get hold of a season ticket at Chester, the cheapest one for fans is £255, marginally lower than £260 for a season ticket with their rivals Wrexham.

The average price of the cheapest season ticket in the National League has dropped by 7.25 per cent since last season.

Sutton United, newly-promoted to the National League, offer the cheapest season ticket in the top five divisions of English football at £85.

For anyone who likes to enjoy a cup of tea when they are going to watch their team, National League supporters are getting much better value for money.

The average price of a tea in the National League is £1.38 – with Chester’s costing £1 – compared to the Premier League whose average is £2.07.

Pies and tea have increased in price above the annual rate of inflation.

Those who want the cheapest pie and a cuppa would have to opt for Scottish League Two side Forfar Athletic, who charge £1.20 for a pie and 80p for a cup of tea – the cheapest in whole the study.

The most expensive cup of tea in the study is £2.50 and five clubs charge it – Liverpool, Manchester United, Bristol City, Fulham and Rangers.

The cost of attending Premier League football matches has come down this season, with some away ticket prices now cheaper than in the Championship.

Across the top flight, 33 per cent of ticket prices have been reduced in 2016-17 – the first season of a record £5.316bn TV deal – with 53 per cent frozen at previous levels.

The average cost of the dearest away ticket is now £29.44, a reduction of 37 per cent from £46.44.

This drop is mainly due to an agreement among clubs to cap prices at £30.

The equivalent price in the Championship is £31.57, an increase of five per cent on last year.

At £252, Hull City offer the cheapest season ticket in the Premier League and one that is less expensive than 88 per cent of clubs in the Championship.

The three most expensive are all in London – Arsenal £2,013, Tottenham £1,895 and Chelsea £1,250 – although all of these are frozen from 2015.

Along with Liverpool, Hull also offer the joint-cheapest matchday ticket in the division at £9.

The most expensive, £97, is at Arsenal, but this price has not increased since 2014.

Overall, the average cost of the cheapest adult home matchday ticket in the Premier League has decreased by six per cent to £29.15.

Other football-related costs included in the study are replica kits and refreshments.

The average price of an adult shirt in the National League has risen by 65p since 2015 to £39.02. There is only 1p difference between Wrexham and Chester, with Wrexham charging £39.99 for an adult shirt and Chester charging £40.

Adult shirts in the Premier League have risen by 30p to £49.72 with Manchester City and Manchester United charging the most at £60.

AFC Bournemouth and Burnley are the cheapest at £40.

United’s junior shirt is also the most expensive at £50.

A junior shirt at Wrexham is £34.99, compared with £32 at Chester.

The study also compares prices to clubs across Europe.

Barcelona’s dearest matchday ticket is a 450 euros (£372), although their cheapest season ticket is just 132 euros (£114).

Paris Saint-Germain's most expensive season ticket costs 3,000 euros (£2,588).

Standard Liege in Belgium charge 90 euros (£77.68) for an adult shirt. Bayern Munich, Schalke, Ajax, AC Milan and Juventus are 89.95 euros (£77.67).