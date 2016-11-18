Mum used secret phone to catch Chester sexual predator with her daughter

A SEXUAL predator who was caught out by a clandestine device has been sentenced.

Witold Witczak, 34, was heard kissing an underage girl and making sexual advances on a phone secretly left in her bedroom by her mother.

The Polish national, who lives in Downsfield Road, Chester, denied the accusations when he was arrested in January this year, but later pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court.

Following the revelation, hundreds of text messages containing sexually explicit ‘very adult’ content were also found on both the girl’s and Witczak’s phones.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Richard Thompson said: “The suspicion of the court is that more happened but you can’t be sentenced for that but it is hard to believe that no sexual intimacy took place.

“You were dealing with a child, not an adult in a sexual relationship and there was a gross difference in ages. You were only concerned with your own sexual desires.”

Witczak pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to engaging in non penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16.

As a result of the conviction, the court heard Witczak had lost his partner of 10 years and had not been able to see his children due to a Sexual Prevention Order which had been placed on him under his bail conditions.

Defending, Myles Wilson said: “He needs to rethink his thinking and better understand why his thinking was wrong.”

In sentencing, Judge Thompson said: “The public would expect me to send people like you who prey on children straight to prison.

“Due to the grooming of this child, it is a significant breach of trust.

“It is aggravated by the grooming involved due to the contents of the text messages – even while on bail.”

Judge Thompson said Witczak “richly deserved to serve a prison sentence” but handed him a six-month sentence suspended for two years.

He now must sign the Sexual Offenders Register for seven years and, through the conditions of the orders, he must not contact or engage with any person under the age of 16 unless given consent by their parent or guardian.

The defendant must also complete 35 days of rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must also not have any contact with anyone under the age of 16 either via telephone or internet and he must not contact the victim at all.

The order will not apply to his own children.