THOUSANDS of people turned out to see Chester's Christmas lights being switched on.

Thursday night's spectacular event included the return of last year’s popular Twelve Days of Christmas-themed parade, a sparkling star, fireworks and an appearance from Father Christmas.

It also heralded the start of late night shopping as people start to think about Christmas shopping.

Organised by Cheshire West and Chester Council in partnership with CH1ChesterBID, the parade featured a range of community groups and local artists.

It started in Princess Street before heading past the Town Hall towards St Werburgh Street, Chester Cathedral and down to Eastgate Street, Bridge Street and around the city centre.

Chester Brass Band led the parade, performing a selection of festive favourites and Chester’s Christmas elves ChELFie and ELFie were on-hand to help children spot Santa’s sleigh hiding on city rooftops throughout the event.

Santa’s little helpers also handed out free holographic glasses to children which transform the city’s Christmas lights into images of stars, elves, Santa and a Christmas surprise.

As part of the festive celebrations, a giant sparkling Christmas star known as the ‘CheSTAR’ was lit up for the very first time during the parade.

Videos and pictures by Rick Matthews