Student cleared of groping young woman after night out in Chester

A UNIVERSITY of Chester student has been cleared of groping a young woman after a night out in the city with rugby team-mates.

Jack Adrian Ringland, 20, had been accused one count of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration on October 8 last year.

It was alleged that he sexually touched the complainant – a woman with whom he'd had a one night stand six months previously – without her consent.

But following a two-day trial at Chester Crown Court, jurors took just two hours and 20 minutes to return unanimous not guilty verdicts on Thursday morning.

Over the course of proceedings, the court heard that Ringland had walked the young woman home at around 2.30am after a night out in Rosies nightclub in Chester.

The complainant said the pair then shared a bed on the basis that no sex would take place. She let him stay over as she was worried about him being too drunk to make his way home.

When they got under the sheets, she alleged the forensic biology student groped her breast before putting his hand inside her underwear and touching her without her consent.

However, he always maintained he thought the young woman was just “playing hard-to-get” when she objected to him touching her. The pair had exchanged raunchy photos of themselves on social media platform Snapchat four months previously.

It was the defendant's case that the complainant had become “infatuated” with him and called the police in spite because he left her that night to see another woman.

Ringland, of Croft Manor, Larne, Northern Ireland, who is said to come from a family of police officers and lawyers, walked free from court.