Chester library to move to new £37m Storyhouse home by end of March

CHESTER’S library will move to its new home at Storyhouse at the end of March next year ahead of the theatre complex’s launch in May.

Bosses envisage it will take a month to transfer all the stock up Northgate Street to the new premises and train staff to use new equipment.

Throughout April, when the library is closed, members of the public will be encouraged to use the nearby libraries of Blacon, Great Boughton, Lache and Upton.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says the new library will be “world class”, offering the latest in digital technologies.

The £37 million complex will boast a 500/800 seat theatre that will present home produced and the country’s best touring work, a 100-seat cinema, screening the best independent and mainstream films, as well as a café/restaurant and bar spaces.

Residents are invited to drop-in sessions to find out more about the changes taking place with Chester Library between now and the opening of Storyhouse.

The sessions, hosted by Cheshire West and Chester Library Service and Storyhouse, take place on Thursday, December 1, from 11am to 2pm, and Monday, December 5, from 4pm to 7pm in Chester Library, Northgate Street.

Visitors will be able to find out more about the new Storyhouse library including the dedicated children’s library, complete with an arts/crafts messy play area and a storytelling room; dedicated family and local history section; improved digital facilities and services; flexible event spaces; increased opening hours and opportunities to get involved.

Visitors will also be able to ask questions about how they might be affected by the move, and discuss thoughts and plans with the team behind the project.

The council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Cllr Louise Gittins, said: “The drop-in sessions are a great way to find out more about the exciting transition of Chester Library to Storyhouse.”

Alex Clifton, artistic director of Storyhouse, said: “The library invites Cheshire’s diverse communities to meet, make and play together in a place where we bring stories to life, and great culture to Britain’s greatest city. At its heart is its community.”