Anger as Countess of Chester Hospital merger proposal is back on the cards

A MERGER of the Countess of Chester Hospital and two hospitals in Wirral on a single ‘super hospital’ site in Ellesmere Port is back on the cards.

This is despite health chiefs making assurances to city MP Chris Matheson in September that the proposal was merely “blue sky thinking”.

At the time, leaked emails had revealed cost-saving plans were being discussed that could include the closure of Chester’s hospital as well as Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge.

They have now resurfaced in the annual report of Wirral University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

It states: “The trust will explore with Countess of Chester Hospital the potential for the development of a single acute general hospital covering Wirral and West Cheshire within the next 10-15 years.”

Labour’s Mr Matheson told the Leader yesterday he was shocked to discover the proposals were still on the table, despite assurances given to him.

“I’m extremely displeased and unhappy to find out that these discussions are going on after all,” he said.

“I was assured by health service bosses that there was no basis in this [proposal] and now in a formal annual report we find out the discussions have been going on.”

He vowed to step up his campaign to keep the Countess of Chester open, saying it provided vital services to people across the city and the wider area, including Cheshire and parts of North Wales.

“Chester needs a strong general hospital in the area and I will ‘up’ my fight and continue the battle to ensure the Countess stays put,” Mr Matheson said.

“The bottom line is the NHS is being starved of money by the [Conservative] government. I will not allow them to close our hospital.”

The NHS across Cheshire and Merseyside is currently forming a sustainability and transformation plan (STP) – a blueprint of future health service provision at a time when budgets are dwindling.

NHS England, which sets the priorities and direction for the NHS nationally, previously said there are “no current plans” to merge the three hospitals, but admitted “all options” are being considered.

Ian Harvey, medical director and deputy chief executive at The Countess, said: “To be absolutely clear there are no current plans to close either our Chester or Ellesmere Port hospitals. The focus of all our efforts and energy in The Countess right now is in preparing for our busiest winter months.

He added: “We are actively contributing towards an outline Cheshire and Merseyside Sustainability and Transformation Plan, which is due to be published today (Wednesday). While we routinely meet with counterparts from neighbouring hospitals, this does not mean we are now pursuing plans to build a new hospital.”

A statement on the hospital trust’s website said: “The Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) for Cheshire and Merseyside, sets out how the health and care system can remain fit for the future and respond successfully to the growing demands that are being placed on it, alongside ambitious ideas to improve the health of people living and working in the region. The document sets out a shared core purpose to ensure that the people of Merseyside and Cheshire become healthier than they are now and can continue to have access to safe, good quality and sustainable services.

“The plan represents the thoughts and ambitions of more than 30 different organisations serving a population of more than 2.5 million people. The next stage will refine the ideas further, through engagement with local communities, the NHS workforce and other stakeholders such as local councils and the voluntary sector.”

In a blog on September 26, Tony Chambers, chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said speculation on the hospital’s closure was “unhelpful and unsettling”. He wrote: “The suggestion for building a new hospital, while potentially interesting, is a giant leap to make and certainly not an answer to today’s immediate NHS dilemmas. We can’t afford to get distracted while we have more pressing issues.

“At a time when there are so many aspirational and forward thinking NHS conversations taking place, speculation really can prove itself unhelpful. It is unsettling for our NHS staff, those patients dependent on our services and the residents of West Cheshire and Wirral – all of whom deserve better.”