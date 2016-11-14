Ellesmere Port lights up the sky to remember Ellia Arathoon

Hundreds of well-wishers, family and friends turned out on Sunday to remember Ellia Arathoon.

Ellia, 29, has been missing since October 28.

Craig Proctor, 39, of Shephard Close, Ellesmere Port, has been charged with her murder.

On Sunday, about 200 people went to Cromwell Road with members of Ellia’s family to ‘light up the sky’ for Ellia by releasing balloons and laterns in her memory.

Pictures by Simon Warburton / NWN Media

Organiser, Steph Griffiths, who was Ellia’s best friend, said that Ellia's family had been “overwhelmed” by the kindness they had received from well-wishers who attended the event.

She said: “It was a really good turnout and it went really well. Ellia would have absolutely loved it. I just want to thank everyone who came, it was a really overwhelming response.

“The family were really emotional at the turnout. It was so sad but a nice celebration of her life at the same time, something positive.”

Family, friends and members of the Ellesmere Port community gathered on Cromwell Road with their balloons before crossing the footbridge on the canal where they released the balloons, close to what is believed to be Ellia’s last resting place.

Sky lanterns were also released and tea lights were placed on the footbridge and floated down the canal.

Her eight-year-old son Reece, alongside his dad John and step-mum Zoe, released the first balloon which had a letter which he had written to his mum attached to it.

Reece’s dad John wanted him to see how much love their was for his mum whilst shielding him from the details of what happened.

Ellia’s mum and dad, Elaina and Lee, and sister Emma were also in attendance.

A fundraising evening in memory of Ellia will take place this weekend at the Sir Robert pub, on Overpool Road, on Saturday November 19.

All the proceeds from the event will go to local charities chosen by her family.