Remembrance Sunday: Hundreds gather in Chester to pay respects to fallen heroes

THE Lord Mayor of Chester led tributes at the annual Service of Remembrance at Chester Cathedral on Sunday.

Cllr Angela Claydon was joined by other civic dignitaries and serving members of the Army, RAF and Navy, along with representatives from the emergency services, local organisations and former members of the armed forces.

The service was conducted by Canon Peter Howell-Jones, Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, and was followed by the Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, where wreaths were laid.

A military parade marched off through the city from St Werburgh Street, finishing in Northgate Street where the salute was given outside the Town Hall.

Chester Remembrance Sunday - pictures by Simon Warburton