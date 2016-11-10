Frodsham travel agent's robber jailed for 11 years

A 'DANGEROUS' man who robbed a travel agents in Frodsham has been jailed for almost 11 years.

Alan Frederick Roberts, 44, targeted the Thomas Cook branch on Church Street on August 11.

He also robbed shops in Merseyside and Wirral during a two-month crime spree between July and September.

Often wearing sunglasses, he would brandish an imitation gun and knives to “terrify” staff into handing over cash.

Roberts pleaded guilty following his arrest and at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court was sentenced to 15 years, with a minimum of 10 years eight months behind bars.

Det Con Stephen Owens, who looked after the Cheshire side of the investigation, said it was the Frodsham robbery that finally allowed officers to snare the defendant.

He said: “This was a complex case which involved a number of police forces across the country. All of the incidents had similarities, and in each case there was limited forensic evidence and CCTV coverage.

“During each of the robberies Alan Roberts specifically targeted travel agents which were staffed by women and used threats, reinforced with weapons, to try and terrify them into allowing him to steal money.

“Roberts’ downfall came when officers from Cheshire Police identified the vehicle that he had used during a robbery in Frodsham.

“After locating the vehicle officers were able to identify Roberts and link him to other robberies in Knutsford, Leek, West Kirby, Moreton, West Derby and even as far as Huddersfield.”

He added: “Cheshire Police is committed to making our communities safer and bringing offenders to justice and I hope that Roberts’ conviction will provide reassurance to local residents.

“Roberts is a dangerous man and the sentence handed to him reflects the severity of the crimes he has committed.”

Roberts, of Stowford Close, West Derby, Liverpool, reportedly stole thousands of pounds during his crime spree.

He admitted six robberies, one attempted robbery and four counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

In police appeals at the time it was said that a second culprit, a woman, was also involved.