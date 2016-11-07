Human remains believed to be Ellia Arathoon as Ellesmere Port man appears at court

A man charged with the murder of Ellesmere Port woman Ellia Arathoon has appeared at Chester Crown Court.

Craig Andrew Proctor, 39, of Shephard Close, Ellesmere Port, was remanded in custody and is set to stand trial on Wednesday, April 26.

Human remains discovered last week close to the M53 are believed to be those of Ms Arathoon, but Cheshire Police have confirmed that formal identification has yet taken place.

A statement by Cheshire Police said: "A Home Office post mortem has taken place on remains that were found near to the M53 on Thursday, November 3.

"The results were inconclusive. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but at this stage it is believed to be Ellia Arathoon.

"The investigation into Ellia’s death is on-going and the majority of police cordons put in place as part of the investigation have now been lifted, although there is one remaining cordon in place at an address on Shephard Close."

Detective Inspector Stephen Jones, from the Cheshire Police Major Investigation team said: "I would like to thank the public for all the information and support they have provided in relation into this investigation.

"Incidents like this are thankfully rare, especially in Cheshire and I appreciate that the public may be concerned about the police activity in the area. I want to reassure them that this is an isolated incident.

"Formal identification is going to take some time but based on the information we have at this time we believe the victim is Ellia.”