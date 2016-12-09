Police closed a road in Chester after a concern for safety call.

Officers closed the A5480 Deva Link Road between Saughall Road and Blacon Avenue roundabout and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman earlier said: “Police are currently dealing with an incident on the A5480 Deva Link Road.

“The road is currently closed between Saughall Road and Blacon Avenue roundabout and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

“This is an isolated incident and further updates will be issued as soon as possible.”