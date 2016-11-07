Tributes left to 'beautiful' Ellesmere Port woman Ellia Arathoon as murder probe continues

Flowers and cards have been left near a site by the M53 where human remains were found.

A murder inquiry was launched by Cheshire Police after the disappearance of 29-year-old Ellia Arathoon on Friday, October 28.

The tributes are being left on Cromwell Road, Ellesmere Port, near a site which police have cordoned off for their investigation.

Among the tributes from family, friends and well-wishers from the community is a picture of a smiling Ellia with a note saying: “This is how you will be remembered”.

Another tribute called her “beautiful” and said she was “too young to leave”.

Another said she was “undoubtedly in heaven, smiling down on us”.

Craig Andrew Proctor, 39, of Shepherd Close, Ellesmere Port, has been charged with her murder.

He refused to go into court last Friday at Chester Magistrates Court for a hearing.

He was remanded into custody until a bail hearing at Chester Crown Court today.

A 37-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the investigation has been bailed by Cheshire Police pending further enquiries.