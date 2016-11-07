Man coaxed down from roof in Newtown after several hours sitting in the cold

A man had to be coaxed down from a rooftop by a police negotiator after several hours sitting on the roof of a house in the cold.

The man eventually came down from the roof, on Cornwall Road, Newtown, just before 9am yesterday. Police first became aware of the man at about 4am that morning.

The man had discarded his jumper so he was only wearing a T-shirt in the cold conditions.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident and set up a hydraulic platform so a police negotiator could be sent up to speak to the man who eventually agreed to come down on the platform.

The man, who does not live on the street, was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and criminal damage of the roof and a car below. He was then taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital to be assessed for hypothermia.

No residents were evacuated during the incident.