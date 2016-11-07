Range of modern art explored in Chester’s Grosvenor Museum display

AN exhibition exploring the variety of modern drawings has just opened at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum.

‘Modern Drawings: Vision and Temperament’ will run until January 15.

Cllr Louise Gittins said Dr Tom McGuirk, a lecturer in Fine Art at the University of Chester, had selected the pictures for the exhibition from the museum’s own collection.

“The twin themes of the exhibition – ‘vision’ and ‘temperament’ – are explored through reflection on the chosen drawings, focusing on the insights they provide into the individual artist’s vision and, by extension, into how we all see.

“To peer through another’s eyes is to see afresh so come along and take a look.”

Dr McGuirk added: “The 19th century French author Émile Zola said art presents ‘a corner of nature seen through a temperament’.

“This exhibition shows us many corners, through a variety of temperaments.

“The drawings explore multiple aspects of the natural world, of human beings and of our built environment – along with abstract visions.

“They range from working preparatory studies for closely observed portraits to impeccable architectural records of Chester’s streetscape, together with many other subjects.

“Drawings are complex and marvellous artefacts, whether seen as a by-product of the artist’s vision or as bearers of layered meaning in themselves.

“In these drawings we can read everything from the subject’s variegated forms to the artist’s mood. Drawings provide insight not only into what but also how the artist sees, and looking at them also gives us insight into how vision works.”

The exhibition is supported by the Grosvenor Museum Society.

Society chairman Maurice Rider said: “I’m delighted we have been able to support this exhibition with funding for conservation.

“The society supports the museum across a range of activities, funding acquisitions for the collection, conservation and publications, education and events.

“The society is totally committed to supporting the Grosvenor Museum and its mission.”

The programme of accompanying events includes:

Wednesday November 9: ‘Dispossession: a graphic adaptation of a great Victorian novel’, lecture by Dr Simon Grennan Friday December 9: Exhibition tour with Dr McGuirk.

Wednesday December 14: ‘Drawing: Seeing Through a Temperament’, lecture by Dr McGuirk

l The Grosvenor Museum is open from Monday to Saturday from 10.30am to 5pm and on Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free but donations welcome.

For further information contact Peter Boughton, Keeper of Art at the Grosvenor Museum, Chester, telephone 01244 972134, email peter. boughton@cheshirewest. gov.uk