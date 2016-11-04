First ever Christmas village to be launched in Ellesmere Port

ELLESMERE Port’s first ever Christmas Village will launch in the town later this month.

Organisers of the 44-stall festive installation on Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, are inviting residents to celebrate the launch on Wednesday, November 30.

The Christmas Village will open at 10am on that day, with a Santa’s Grotto opening at about 11am.

Activities will take place during its three-weeks and one of the first will be a series of snow sisters and snowman friend shows at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on launch day.

Stephanie Hughes, of Second Skin events, who is behind the Christmas Village, said she was delighted not only to bring the concept to the town but also the return of the Christmas light switch on.

“We will have Lantern walkers ready to set off at 5.30pm prompt and at 6pm the BIG Light Switch On will take place and Santa will deliver festive cheer to the town of Ellesmere Port.”

She added: “There will be retailers of the finest quality and aromas of roasted hog and mulled wines filling the air.

Despite backlash from some traders at Ellesmere Port Indoor Market, who say the Christmas Village will detract from the market and impact their trade at the busiest time of the year, Ms Hughes says she has joined forces with traders to organise a #GoldenSanta competition which will see several residents win £500 this December.

In the run up to Christmas 30,000 Christmas Village magazines will be hand-delivered across Cheshire and a small run of these will have a golden Santa’s clearly visible on the front page.

Ms Hughes added: “If your magazine has a #GoldenSanta take it to the Christmas Village to be entered into the prize draw.

“Organisers will stamp your Santa and enter you into the draw which will be held on Friday, December 16.”

Competition terms and conditions can be found at www.thechristmasvillage.co.uk