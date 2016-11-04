Group launches bid to create town council for Ellesmere Port

A CAMPAIGN group in Ellesmere Port is hoping to set up a town council to provide ‘improved services’ for residents.

Voice for the Port says a council run by local people would understand the needs of the community better than the current Cheshire West and Chester authority.

Lizzie Jewkes, the group chairman, told the Standard it will lead to “improved services, local representation and better support for local voluntary and community organisations”.

She added: “This is about getting a local council, run by local people just for Ellesmere Port.”

Parish and town councils are the tier of government closest to the people and work in partnership with the larger authorities in their area.

Across Cheshire West and Chester there are already 161 parish and town councils, which provide, maintain or contribute to local services and are funded by a council tax precept.

The services can include community centres, leisure facilities, local youth projects, crime reduction measures, street lighting, street cleaning, community transport schemes, allotments, car parks, public toilets, events and festivals, and traffic calming measures, among others.

Voice for the Port was created with the aim of petitioning Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) to create a new local council for Ellesmere Port, which is currently an 'unparished area'.

Steering group member, the Rev Gordon McGuinness, said: “We knew if we could secure enough support Cheshire West and Chester would be required to undertake a community governance review and unless very good reasons exist Ellesmere Port would have their own local council formed.

“A new local council would provide the community with a focus for tackling the issues that affect us and provide us with a louder voice.”

Since the campaign group have been formed, CWaC has announced it is carrying out a community governance review and is asking people in Ellesmere Port to complete an online survey at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/communitygovernanceellesmereport

Across England there are already over 9,000 local councils representing around 15 million people in areas as diverse as urban city communities, market towns and rural villages.

All share a common aim: to improve community well-being, provide better services at a local level and provide local people with a stronger voice.

“A town council could give the local community a greater influence over the issues that affect us all,” added Mrs Jewkes. “Local councils across the country are already doing a great deal towards improving community wellbeing and providing better services at a local level.”

In a statement on its website about the community governance review, CWaC said: “The council is committed to enabling local residents to be given opportunities to have their say on what happens locally in their areas and how local services are delivered.”

To find out more about the campaign or to offer support, Voice for the Port can be found on Facebook or contact them at voicefortheport@gmail.com