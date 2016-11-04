Frodsham man made threats to kill ex and blow up her car

A TRAINEE plumber has been jailed after he threatened to kill his partner and sent her a ‘prank’ video of him holding a meat cleaver to his throat.

Jealous James Parker, 25, of Townfield Lane, Frodsham, said he would blow up Danielle Hall’s car and stamp on the head of a man he saw pictured with her on social media.

He pleaded guilty to harassment and also admitted later grabbing her by the throat and shoving her to the floor when she asked him to leave her home.

West Cheshire magistrates sentenced him to 22 weeks in jail, saying they could not suspend the sentence in light of his string of previous convictions, including battery and wounding.

They also imposed an indefinite restraining order, which means Parker cannot contact Miss Hall or go anywhere near her address.

Andrew Sinker, prosecuting, said the first video was sent on August 22 and showed the defendant with a meat cleaver held to his throat and making cutting actions.

In the same month Parker sent a second video after he woke up one morning to see a photo of Miss Hall with a man on WhatsApp.

“He threatened to stamp on his head and p*** in the victim’s mouth,” Mr Sinker told the court. “He said he will kill her and blow up her car.”

On October 4 the defendant visited Miss Hall’s home while she was using her phone and became suspicious, trying to grab the device and calling her a ‘bitch’. When she tried to call the police he grabbed her by the neck and shoulder and shoved her onto the floor. He then grabbed his things and made to punch her before he left, although the blow did not connect.

Parker initially denied the assault but later changed his plea to guilty. He admitted the harassment charge from the outset but claimed the videos were ‘pranks’, and that he had also sent them to friends.

Jim Edwards, defending, said Parker had no intention of carrying out any of the threats but understood how they may have been distressing to watch.

“They were unpleasant, nasty videos,” he said. “They were not nice things to have done and he has acknowledged that that’s the case.”

In mitigation, Mr Edwards also said that Parker had been involved in two car accidents, which had an effect on him, and suffered with crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition.

He had recently forked out £3,000 to undertake a plumbing course at Riverside College in Widnes.

Parker was handed an 18-week prison sentence for the harassment charge and four weeks for assault, with the two terms to run consecutively. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.