Chester councillor flies to America to campaign for Hillary Clinton

A CHESTER councillor has joined the front line in the battle for the White House in America.

Richard Beacham, who represents Newton ward in the city, is one of an army of volunteers helping the Democrats ensure Hillary Clinton defeats Donald Trump to becomes the next president.

The eyes of the world will be turning towards the USA when its citizens cast their votes on Tuesday, November 8, with experts judging the race to be neck-and-neck as it enters the final days.

Cllr Beacham has spent the last two weeks in Manchester, New Hampshire, which he describes as the “epicentre of mud-throwing” in the election.

This was where Mr Trump whipped up conspiracies about Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server and also where Michelle Obama delivered a passionate speech condemning the Republican candidate after he was caught on film boasting about groping women.

In an exclusive interview with the Leader, Cllr Beacham spoke about the differences in election strategies between the two contenders and between the UK and the USA.

He also offered his thoughts on the “war of misinformation” that he believes the Trump camp is waging – a war that might even see their man secure America’s top job.

“It costs around $100,000 to run for even a local state seat here, which makes what I spent on becoming a councillor in Cheshire West look like pocket change!” said Labour member Cllr Beacham.

“Manchester is a familiar place to me. I lived here for three months in 2012 when I came to join the Obama re-election campaign. It’s a typical New England city, wide roads linking blocks of largely wooden, colonial style buildings.

“New Hampshire folk are straight talking – their state slogan is ‘Live free or die’ – it’s emblazoned on number plates, flags and the tattooed arms of men and women whose doors you might end up regretting knocking on when you call to ask them how they intend to vote.”

He added: “I like it here though. The people are friendly and the historical links between our countries are viewed favourably by everyone you meet. There is a Cheshire County and a Chester amongst other recognisable places so accents and cultural idiosyncrasies aside, it feels very much like home.”

There is a growing crisis with homelessness and drug use, he said, but generally everyday life mirrors that in the UK, with people concerned about the economy and wishing only to look after their families.

“They want security in a world which only offers uncertainty and, like in the UK, the traditional way of doing politics is being undermined by a war of misinformation,” Cllr Beacham said.

“This has led to a general sense of mistrust amongst the electorate and these are the conditions which have allowed Donald Trump to emerge as a ‘voice of reason’ for many people.

“Anti-establishment rhetoric and the politics of fear have whipped up a divisive and dangerous atmosphere that is pitting core demographic groups against each other. It is a stark contrast to the unifying message of hope that Obama was peddling last time I was here.”

Cllr Beacham is one of thousands of volunteers, including many Brits, supporting the Democrat Congressional and State candidates by knocking on doors, making calls, putting up signs and delivering literature. By contrast, the Trump campaign – never short of a buck or two – is paying people to knock on doors.

Mr Trump is playing a ‘game of numbers’, Cllr Beacham said, whereby if enough Democrats and undecideds do not trust Mrs Clinton then they will stay home instead of voting on Tuesday.

From his experience talking to people on doorsteps, the overriding sense now is that people want the election to be over.

“There’s something about an American presidential election,” Cllr Beacham said.

“It’s more like theatre than politics. I am not particularly a Clinton fan, but given the rather limited choice between her and Trump then there is no contest. For me, a councillor from our leafy borough in England, this election has been like focusing the light of the sun on politics using a magnifying glass. It is intense because the stakes are so high – big money, big corporate interests and big ideas clash in a fight for the ultimate prize ... a seat behind a desk in the Oval Office.

“For the average American I think it is hard to know what to believe, but in the end the best bit about it is that it all comes down to everyday people turning up and putting a cross in a box next to a name of someone they have more than likely never met. The big question though is ‘Love Trump Hate’ – can the politics of fear and division win the day? All I hope is that come November 8, as the Americans would say, the people here will rise up and say ‘Donald, you’re fired’.”