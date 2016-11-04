Man charged with murdering Ellesmere Port woman refused to leave custody cell for court hearing

A MAN charged with murdering a young woman from Ellesmere Port refused to come up from his cell when he appeared at court on Friday morning.

Craig Andrew Proctor, 39, of Shephard Close in the town, was due to make an appearance at West Cheshire Magistrates Court in Chester.

The hearing went ahead in his absence, and the case will next be heard at Chester Crown Court Monday, November 7.

He will remain in custody until then and there was no indication of any plea.

Proctor was charged on Thursday evening after Cheshire Police confirmed officers had discovered what may be human remains while searching near the M53 in Ellesmere Port.

The remains have not yet been identified but the force says it is linking the find with the disappearance of Ellia Arathoon, aged 29.

A 37-year-old man who was also arrested in relation to the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Ellia had been missing for around six days and police initially launched a missing person appeal, before upgrading it to a murder investigation on Wednesday, November 2.

Her family, some of whom were present in court, are currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Police officers continue to search areas of Ellesmere Port and earlier closed the northbound lane of the M53 near the area where the remains were found.

Detective Inspector Stephen Jones, from the Cheshire Police Major Investigation team, said: "Firstly I would like to thank the public for all the information and support they have provided in relation into this investigation.

“I understand that this development is upsetting for the community and I would like to appeal for support from the public as the investigation continues. It is estimated that it will take several days before we are able to complete our enquiries in relation to what is a complex crime scene.

"I realise there has been a desire to help police with the search for Ellia but it is important that members of the public do not approach this area while we are conducting a detailed examination in difficult circumstances.

“While this is taking place the investigation into Ellia’s disappearance will continue and enquiries are on-going across Ellesmere Port. These include searches at a number of scenes, CCTV analysis and house to house enquiries.

“While we appreciate support from the public when searching for missing people, due to the nature of this investigation we ask people to report information to us rather than searching themselves, as it could compromise the investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 804 of 31st October. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.