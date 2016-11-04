Council-owned sites in Blacon worth around £2m transferred to social enterprise company

ELEVEN council-owned sites in Blacon worth about £2 million have been handed to a social enterprise company.

The ‘assets’, which include the former library, the Adventure Playground and the Cairns Crescent playing fields, were transferred from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) to Avenue Services (AS).

AS is jointly run by the council (49 per cent) and social housing provider Sanctuary (51 per cent), and says the asset transfer means Blacon will “benefit from future investment”.

The move will ensure the sites will be “managed to meet local need and enhance local services”, it claims, and has vowed to ensure residents have a say in future ideas for the sites.

But some, including former UKIP man Steve Ingram and his campaign group, the People’s Alliance, have previously expressed concerns about publicly owned property being given to a “private” organisation for development.

They fear the open spaces could be used for housing developments by Sanctuary – the majority owner of AS.

Along with the assets, £340,000 is being made available from the council as a result of past Section 106 agreements, where private developers have had to donate funding to improve the local community.

About £240,000 will be spent upgrading play equipment at a number of the sites including Linear Park and Cairns Crescent Playing Fields, the home of Blacon Youth Football Club.

A further £100,000 over four years is being channelled into the creation of local training and employment opportunities at AS.

Avenue Services has also started to invest in the Adventure Playground, in Kipling Road.

This is a popular family attraction, open throughout the year and featuring a large indoor space for activities and an urban farm.

The indoor space is now being well-used by Blacon Boxing Club, which sees around 200 local people attending trainings each week.

Paul Knight, head of Avenue Services, said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Blacon because they will be able to have a much greater say in how these assets are used.

“We always aim to do the best for local people and by listening to their views we can deliver the services that meet their needs.”

Cllr David Armstrong, cabinet member for legal and finance at CWaC, said: “This is an exciting day for the whole of the community of Blacon.

“The asset transfer will put local people at the heart of discussions about how Blacon will look in the future, giving residents greater influence over issues that matter to them.

“The transfer will also trigger a £340,000 investment in key community priorities. The future for Blacon is looking very bright indeed.”

The 11 assets which have been transferred are: land at Shelley Road; the former Blacon Library site; Blacon Adventure Playground; Cairns Crescent Playing Fields; Playground at Wemyss Road; land at Western Avenue; Linear Park; land at Willow Drive; land at Saughall Road; Hatton Road Offices; Land adjacent to Adventure Playground.

Mr Ingram was unavailable for comment yesterday.