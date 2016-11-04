‘Santa’ throws his weight behind Hoole's best high street bid

SANTA Claus has backed a bid for a Chester high street to be named one of the best in Britain, the Leader can exclusively reveal.

Or rather one of the big guy’s official stand-ins has lent his support to Hoole’s campaign to win the Local Centre category in the 2016 Great British High Street Awards.

Chris Caroe, 55, has been donning the red suit, hat and beard for the city suburb's Christmas lights switch-on event for the past seven years.

And he is the latest ‘heavyweight’ local personality to speak passionately about his neighbourhood and encourage residents across the city to get behind campaign team Notting Hoole, led by Sue Mason and Linda Hobbs.

He said: “I’ve lived here for 25 years and I can’t imagine living anywhere else. Hoole has changed hugely over that time but all for the better.

“Sue and Linda do such a good job and everyone across Chester now needs to get behind the community here so we can win.”

Father-of-two Chris, a professional toastmaster and former Royal Marine, was speaking the day after judges visited Hoole in a specially arranged Tuk-Tuk taxi on Wednesday.

The city suburb, that includes Faulkner Street and Charles Street, has been named as one of three finalists in its category.

It is facing off against The Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells and The Parade in Claygate.

The judges’ verdict counts towards half of the final score, with the other half down to the number of votes received in an online poll.

Mr Caroe and the Notting Hoole team are urging people to vote as many times as possible at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/finalist-local-centre

The deadline is November 18 and people can vote every day, and from multiple email addresses.

He said the community spirit in Hoole was unique with store and business owners uniting to create a truly special high street that boasted “a butcher, a baker and a candlestick maker”... almost.

With a host of shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, as well as facilities such as a bowling green, tennis courts, park and allotments, there was no box left un-ticked.

“All the people and all the shops work together, and know each other,” said Mr Caroe, a Faulklands veteran who “took 32 and brought 32 back” from the conflict.

“Hoole is great because it has a great community.”

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cllr Samantha Dixon, was also present at the judges’ visit. She later tweeted: “Fingers crossed!”