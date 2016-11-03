'Human remains' discovered near M53 in search for missing Ellesmere Port woman Ellia Arathoon

POLICE officers investigating the disappearance of an Ellesmere Port woman have discovered what may be human remains.

The discovery was made on Thursday by officers searching an area close to the M53 in Ellesmere Port.

The remains have not yet been identified but Cheshire Police says it is linking this with the disappearance of Ellia Arathoon, 29.

Ellia’s family have been informed of the development and they are currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Detective Inspector Stephen Jones, from the Cheshire Police Major Investigation team, said: "Firstly I would like to thank the public for all the information and support they have provided in relation into this investigation.

“I understand that this development is upsetting for the community and I would like to appeal for support from the public as the investigation continues. It is estimated that it will take several days before we are able to complete our enquiries in relation to what is a complex crime scene.

"I realise there has been a desire to help police with the search for Ellia but it is important that members of the public do not approach this area while we are conducting a detailed examination in difficult circumstances.

“While this is taking place the investigation into Ellia’s disappearance will continue and enquiries are on-going across Ellesmere Port. These include searches at a number of scenes, CCTV analysis and house to house enquiries.

“While we appreciate support from the public when searching for missing people, due to the nature of this investigation we ask people to report information to us rather than searching themselves, as it could compromise the investigation.”

Two local men, age 37 and 39, arrested in relation to Ellia’s disappearance remain in police custody at the current time; they are both being held on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with any information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 804 of 31st October. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.