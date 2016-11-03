Police appeal to find Good Samaritan 'Graham' who helped alleged rape victim in Ellesmere Port

POLICE are trying to trace a Good Samaritan who came to the aid of an alleged rape victim.

The man, known only as Graham, spotted a distressed woman in the street in Ellesmere Port between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, September 24, and helped her get home.

The woman, said to be in her thirties, had left a property on Whitby Road. Four men aged 29, 36, 38 and 31 have since been arrested on suspicion of rape and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

DC Joanne Wilkinson, of Cheshire Police, said: “We are really keen to speak to Graham as we believe he can help us with our enquiries. Graham was a kind man, who helped the victim when she was very vulnerable.

“We want to stress that we are not implicating Graham in any offences. We want to see if Graham can provide us with any vital information that can help achieve us justice for the victim.

“I urge Graham to come forward and contact me or anyone who may know Graham, or have information that can help with our enquires should contact on 101 quoting incident number 994 of 10 October 2016. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”